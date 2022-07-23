Overview of Dr. S Yoon, MD

Dr. S Yoon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Union General Hospital.



Dr. Yoon works at Emory At Sugarloaf in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Scoliosis and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.