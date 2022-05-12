Dr. S Dwain Gaither, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaither is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. S Dwain Gaither, DDS
Overview
Dr. S Dwain Gaither, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Memphis, TN.
Locations
Quail Hollow Family Dentistry6425 N Quail Hollow Rd Ste 102, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 437-8535
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
You are a person first, patient second. Your dental hygiene is of paramount importance to Dr. Gaither and the staff! I've been a patient for over 45 years and I can highly recommend. My whole family entrusts their dental care to Dr. Gaither's practice; grandparents to the adolescent grandchildren. Simply the best!
About Dr. S Dwain Gaither, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1073601753
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaither has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaither accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gaither using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gaither has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaither. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaither.
