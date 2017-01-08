Overview

Dr. S King, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. King works at Sarasota Heart Center in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.