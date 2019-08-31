Overview of Dr. S Brenda Moorthy, DO

Dr. S Brenda Moorthy, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Moorthy works at Arizona Center for Cancer Care in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.