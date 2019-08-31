See All General Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. S Brenda Moorthy, DO

General Surgery
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. S Brenda Moorthy, DO

Dr. S Brenda Moorthy, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Moorthy works at Arizona Center for Cancer Care in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moorthy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Office
    19646 N 27th Ave Ste 108, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 374-3440
  2. 2
    West Valley
    9179 W Thunderbird Rd Ste B101, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 31, 2019
    Dr Moorthy is an excellent surgeon and is one of the kindest surgeons I have met. She is extremely skilled makes sure scarring is minimal in addition she works with wonderful plastic surgeons. Her skill is unparalleled and her kindness is very unlike most surgeons. Her staff is excellent at coordinating appointments with other physicians. I got a second opinion from Mayo Clinic, not impressed. Being a physician myself I will surely recommend her to patients, family and friends. 10 stars!
    goodlife — Aug 31, 2019
    About Dr. S Brenda Moorthy, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tamil
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124019575
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. S Brenda Moorthy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moorthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moorthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moorthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moorthy has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moorthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Moorthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moorthy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moorthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moorthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

