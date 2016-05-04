See All Pediatricians in Springfield, VA
Dr. Saad Al-Hariri, MD

Pediatrics
2.5 (11)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Saad Al-Hariri, MD

Dr. Saad Al-Hariri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Springfield, VA. They graduated from SADDAM COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Al-Hariri works at Brandon Ave. Pediatrics in Springfield, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Al-Hariri's Office Locations

    Brandon Ave. Pediatrics
    6126 Brandon Ave, Springfield, VA 22150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 830-6337

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Cough
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Cough
Wellness Examination

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 04, 2016
    May 04, 2016
I highly recommend Dr. Al-Hariri as a Pediatrician. He has been our sole Pediatrician to my two children for almost 4 years and I am very happy and satisfied with his work. He is a very experienced and knowledgeable doctor with over 35 years of experience. He listens to any concerns that we may have, develops a plan of action and is always friendly and professional. Recently, he also opened a practice in Springfield which has become even more convenient for my family to go! A+
    MJumah in Sterling, VA — May 04, 2016
    About Dr. Saad Al-Hariri, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720196306
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SADDAM COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Al-Hariri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Hariri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Hariri works at Brandon Ave. Pediatrics in Springfield, VA. View the full address on Dr. Al-Hariri’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Hariri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Hariri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Hariri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Hariri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

