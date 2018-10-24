Overview of Dr. Saad Bitar, MD

Dr. Saad Bitar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Christian Hospital, Jersey Community Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Bitar works at St Louis Cardiology Consultants in Alton, IL with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.