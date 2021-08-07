Overview of Dr. Saad Chaudhary, MD

Dr. Saad Chaudhary, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Chaudhary works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY with other offices in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.