Dr. Saad Chaudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saad Chaudhary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Saad Chaudhary, MD
Dr. Saad Chaudhary, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Chaudhary works at
Dr. Chaudhary's Office Locations
-
1
May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors5 E 98th St # 2, New York, NY 10029 Directions
-
2
Mount Sinai Doctors10 Union Sq E # 3-G, New York, NY 10003 Directions
- 3 500 Grand Ave # 1FLOOR, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaudhary?
Simply the best! From the initial visit, pre/post surgery Dr. Chaudhary & Alyssa, PA has been supportive & understanding. Both docs explains themselves clearly for me to understand my reasonings for having some residual pains post surgery. Their insight into the healing process is logical and on point. I wish they practice more speciality, but am happy with their services, professional & caring.
About Dr. Saad Chaudhary, MD
- Orthopedics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1902073794
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhary has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhary accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chaudhary using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chaudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhary works at
Dr. Chaudhary has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.