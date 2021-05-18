Dr. Saad Habba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saad Habba, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Saad Habba, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Summit, NJ.
Dr. Habba works at
Saad F Habba MD12 Bank St Ste 102, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 273-3434
Gastroenterology Surgery Center1132 Spruce Dr Ste 1, Mountainside, NJ 07092 Directions (908) 317-0071
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Habba has been my doctor for 25 years. He is not only a great doctor he is a wonderful person. He is very knowledgeable , takes his time and caring with every patient. You will not find a better doctor
- Gastroenterology
- English
