Dr. Saad Kanaan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanaan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saad Kanaan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Saad Kanaan, MD
Dr. Saad Kanaan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jordan University of Science and Technology Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Kanaan works at
Dr. Kanaan's Office Locations
-
1
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus9000 N Main St Ste 238, Englewood, OH 45415 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kanaan?
Excellent staff and Doctor
About Dr. Saad Kanaan, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1841502069
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- University of Oklahoma
- University of Oklahoma
- Jordan University of Science and Technology Faculty of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanaan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanaan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kanaan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kanaan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanaan works at
Dr. Kanaan has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanaan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanaan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanaan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanaan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanaan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.