Dr. Saad Kemennu, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Saad Kemennu, MD

Dr. Saad Kemennu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Kemennu works at Lakes Internal Medicine in West Bloomfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Kemennu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lakes Internal Medicine
    2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 2150, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 926-6610
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 16, 2016
    Dr. Kemennu is the most personal and caring Dr. I have ever went too in my life, and I'm 63 so, I have been to many doctors.
    Yvonne Arsenault in West Bloomfield, MI — Mar 16, 2016
    About Dr. Saad Kemennu, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831152560
    Education & Certifications

    • Wayne St University Affil Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Saad Kemennu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kemennu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kemennu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kemennu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kemennu works at Lakes Internal Medicine in West Bloomfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Kemennu’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kemennu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kemennu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kemennu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kemennu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

