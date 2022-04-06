Overview of Dr. Saad Khairi, MD

Dr. Saad Khairi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Indianapolis.



Dr. Khairi works at IUHP Neurosurgery in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.