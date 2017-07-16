See All Nephrologists in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Saad Rahman, MD

Nephrology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Saad Rahman, MD

Dr. Saad Rahman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Crestwood Medical Center, Highlands Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.

Dr. Rahman works at Huntsville Renal Clinic PC in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rahman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Huntsville Renal Clinic PC
    810 Franklin St SE Ste A, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 533-7676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Athens-Limestone Hospital
  • Crestwood Medical Center
  • Highlands Medical Center
  • Huntsville Hospital
  • Marshall Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 16, 2017
    A friendly greeting when he enters. Listens to what I say. Explains everything to my understanding and then asks if I have any questions. I do not feel rushed. A very pleasant doctor who is concerned about my high blood pressure and getting it down .... and it is working. I highly recommend him.
    Boaz, Alabama — Jul 16, 2017
    About Dr. Saad Rahman, MD

    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1265434450
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Louis University Hospital|University Of Pittsburgh
    Residency
    • SUNY Hlth Scis Ctr &amp; Affil Hosps
    Internship
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saad Rahman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rahman works at Huntsville Renal Clinic PC in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Rahman’s profile.

    Dr. Rahman has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

