Dr. Saad Rahman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Saad Rahman, MD
Dr. Saad Rahman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Crestwood Medical Center, Highlands Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Dr. Rahman's Office Locations
Huntsville Renal Clinic PC810 Franklin St SE Ste A, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Highlands Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A friendly greeting when he enters. Listens to what I say. Explains everything to my understanding and then asks if I have any questions. I do not feel rushed. A very pleasant doctor who is concerned about my high blood pressure and getting it down .... and it is working. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Saad Rahman, MD
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1265434450
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital|University Of Pittsburgh
- SUNY Hlth Scis Ctr & Affil Hosps
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
