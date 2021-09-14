Dr. Sanyurah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saad Sanyurah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saad Sanyurah, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Wooster Community Hospital.
Locations
1
Allergy & Asthma Treatment Ctr3637 Medina Rd Ste 225, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 723-2923
2
The Allergy and Asthma Treatment Center185 Wadsworth Rd Ste H, Wadsworth, OH 44281 Directions (330) 334-6212
- 3 3562 Commerce Pkwy Ste B, Wooster, OH 44691 Directions (330) 345-6446
Hospital Affiliations
- Wooster Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend him to everyone. He is kind, thoughtful, really listens and cares. Dr Sanyurah is just a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Saad Sanyurah, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanyurah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanyurah has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanyurah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanyurah speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanyurah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanyurah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanyurah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanyurah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.