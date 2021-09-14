Overview

Dr. Saad Sanyurah, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Wooster Community Hospital.



Dr. Sanyurah works at Allergy & Asthma Treatment Ctr in Medina, OH with other offices in Wadsworth, OH and Wooster, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.