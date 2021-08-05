Overview of Dr. Saad Shukri, MD

Dr. Saad Shukri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital and Mather Hospital.



Dr. Shukri works at LOUISE WALK, MD in East Patchogue, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.