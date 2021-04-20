Dr. Saad Kenderian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenderian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saad Kenderian, MD
Overview of Dr. Saad Kenderian, MD
Dr. Saad Kenderian, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Oncology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from SADDAM COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Kenderian works at
Dr. Kenderian's Office Locations
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kenderian?
Dr. Kenderian is a well educated physician. In addition, he is personable, kind, and takes the time to get to know his patients and to explain and educate his patients about their diagnosis . Wonderful experience!
About Dr. Saad Kenderian, MD
- Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1922284942
Education & Certifications
- SADDAM COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kenderian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenderian accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kenderian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kenderian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenderian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenderian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenderian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenderian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.