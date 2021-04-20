Overview of Dr. Saad Kenderian, MD

Dr. Saad Kenderian, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Oncology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from SADDAM COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Kenderian works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.