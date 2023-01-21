See All Rheumatologists in Rockford, IL
Dr. Saad Tariq, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Saad Tariq, MD

Rheumatology
4.6 (119)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Saad Tariq, MD

Dr. Saad Tariq, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They graduated from CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cgh Medical Center, Fhn Memorial Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.

Dr. Tariq works at OrthoIllinois Injury Express in Rockford, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Tariq's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoIllinois - Riverside Office
    5875 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 389-9491
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    OrthoIllinois
    1550 N Randall Rd, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 398-9491
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    OrthoIllinois - Elgin Office
    1435 N Randall Rd Ste 103, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 398-9491
    Tuesday
    8:00am -
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cgh Medical Center
  • Fhn Memorial Hospital
  • Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
  • SwedishAmerican Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • ECOH
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (100)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tariq?

    Jan 21, 2023
    Dr. Tariq listens well to my concerns and acts quickly to offer solutions and relief. He is gentle and kind, and I trust him with the management of my RA.
    — Jan 21, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Saad Tariq, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Saad Tariq, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tariq to family and friends

    Dr. Tariq's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tariq

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Saad Tariq, MD.

    About Dr. Saad Tariq, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497098636
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saad Tariq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tariq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tariq has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tariq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tariq has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tariq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. Tariq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tariq.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tariq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tariq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Saad Tariq, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.