Dr. Saad Yousuf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Saad Yousuf, MD
Dr. Saad Yousuf, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Yousuf works at
Dr. Yousuf's Office Locations
Mid-hudson Medical Group P C.600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 231-5600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
At first I found him to be caring and understanding and understood my anxiety and issues with my disorder. However, lately I find him defensive and makes it difficult to discuss my concerns.
About Dr. Saad Yousuf, MD
- Hematology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1477814960
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Yousuf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yousuf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yousuf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yousuf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yousuf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yousuf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yousuf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.