Dr. Saadat Shariff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shariff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saadat Shariff, MD
Overview of Dr. Saadat Shariff, MD
Dr. Saadat Shariff, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Shariff works at
Dr. Shariff's Office Locations
-
1
Montefiore Medical Center3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4800
-
2
Montefiore Medical Center1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 920-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shariff?
About Dr. Saadat Shariff, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1083974133
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shariff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shariff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shariff works at
Dr. Shariff has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shariff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shariff has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shariff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shariff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shariff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.