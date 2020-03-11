Overview of Dr. Saadi Ghatan, MD

Dr. Saadi Ghatan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Ghatan works at Mount Sinai West in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.