Dr. Saadi Ghatan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghatan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saadi Ghatan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Saadi Ghatan, MD
Dr. Saadi Ghatan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Ghatan works at
Dr. Ghatan's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai West1000 10th Ave Ste 10-C, New York, NY 10019 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghatan?
Dr. Ghatan is my hero. He quite literally saved my daughter's life, and he is the warmest, most caring surgeon I could ever ask for. In addition to his brilliance as a doctor, he treated my daughter like she was his own child, and his deep kindness and empathy shows in everything he does- in and out of the operating room. I am convinced that there is no better neurosurgeon on the planet, and I am beyond grateful that my daughter ended up in his hands.
About Dr. Saadi Ghatan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1285791905
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghatan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghatan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ghatan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ghatan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghatan works at
Dr. Ghatan has seen patients for Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghatan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghatan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghatan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghatan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghatan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.