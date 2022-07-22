Dr. Saadia Alvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saadia Alvi, MD
Overview
Dr. Saadia Alvi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Diabetes & Endocrinology at Orlando2415 N Orange Ave Ste 502, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When I had my 1st appointment with Dr Alvi my A1C was 14.8 and I was experiencing severe pain in my feet and hands. Dr Alvi quickly diagnosed that I was a type 1 diabetic and developed a detailed treatment plan that included insulin shots and dietary changes. After 3 short months Dr Alvi’s treatment plan lowered my A1C to 7.5, reduced my cholesterol by 30%, reduced my blood pressure medicine required by 25%, and my feet and hands felt much better. Dr Alvi is a caring, compassionate, knowledgeable, Board Certified Physician whose expertise in Diabetes treatment and plant based diet lifestyle is second to none. Dr. Alvi also takes the time to answer all your questions. I highly recommend Dr. Alvi as a physician!
About Dr. Saadia Alvi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions

Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Alvi using Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Alvi speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.