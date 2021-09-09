See All Oncologists in Shawnee, OK
Dr. Saadia Chohan, MD

Medical Oncology
3.4 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Saadia Chohan, MD

Dr. Saadia Chohan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Shawnee, OK. They completed their fellowship with Okla Hlth Sci Ctr

Dr. Chohan works at Saadia Nazir Chohan in Shawnee, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK and Yukon, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chohan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ssm Health St Anthony Hospital - Shawnee
    1102 W MacArthur St, Shawnee, OK 74804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 275-8781
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    St Anthony Cancer Specialists of Oklahoma
    3525 NW 56th St Ste 100D, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 942-9200
  3. 3
    St Anthony Cancer Specialists of Oklahoma @ Yukon
    1614 Professional Cir, Yukon, OK 73099 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 265-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alliancehealth Woodward
  • Duncan Regional Hospital
  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
  • Newman Memorial Hospital
  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Colorectal Cancer
Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 09, 2021
    I was so impressed with Dr. Chohan very easy to talk to very kind and my first visit she was so knowledgeable and knew exactly what I needed !!! Set me up that day and got did infusion immediately!! She’s awesome !!!
    Shandra Tate -Oliver — Sep 09, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Saadia Chohan, MD
    About Dr. Saadia Chohan, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306890074
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • East Tennessee State University
    Internship
    • E Tenn St U
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saadia Chohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chohan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chohan has seen patients for Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chohan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chohan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

