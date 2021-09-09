Overview of Dr. Saadia Chohan, MD

Dr. Saadia Chohan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Shawnee, OK. They completed their fellowship with Okla Hlth Sci Ctr



Dr. Chohan works at Saadia Nazir Chohan in Shawnee, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK and Yukon, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.