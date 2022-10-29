Dr. Malik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saadia Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Saadia Malik, MD
Dr. Saadia Malik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik's Office Locations
1
Massachusetts Urgent Care Provider Network LLC7332 E BUTHERUS DR, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (855) 636-3669
2
Online Care Network II PC75 State St Fl 26, Boston, MA 02109 Directions (617) 204-3500
3
Ipc1200 Riverplace Blvd Ste 620, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 396-6620
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She takes the time to listen and truly wants to help u
About Dr. Saadia Malik, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1912209115
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.