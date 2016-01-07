See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Saadia Mian, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Saadia Mian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.

Dr. Mian works at METRO-DETROIT ENDOCRINOLOGY CENTER in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Tecumseh, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alzohaili Medical Consultants
    5250 Auto Club Dr Ste 200, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 982-9847
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saadia Mian, MD
    501 E Cummins St, Tecumseh, MI 49286 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 424-3200
    Saadia Mian, MD
    200 E Russell Rd, Tecumseh, MI 49286 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 423-0014

Hospital Affiliations
  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Malaise and Fatigue
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Malaise and Fatigue

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 07, 2016
    Dr. Mian is still working on figuring out my medical issues but I am confident that she will get it sorted out. I have many issues and she has been the first doctor to actually try and figure out what's going on or showed any real concern for my wellbeing. I've been to other doctors who see something concerning and can't easily figure it out,so they just give up and refer me out to yet another Dr. I've been suffering so badly for 5 years and I am really hopeful that this time I will get better.
    TEA in Canton, MI — Jan 07, 2016
    About Dr. Saadia Mian, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437193794
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • St. Joseph Mercy Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saadia Mian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mian has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

