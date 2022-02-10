Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saadiah Ahmed, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saadiah Ahmed, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Macomb, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Endocrinology Associates46591 Romeo Plank Rd Ste 131, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 226-6080
-
2
St John Endocrinology20229 E 9 Mile Rd Ste 200, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 267-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
EXCELLENT!!! She is a very caring Doctor, listens, concerned for me. Called me at home after a procedure .. She goes above and beyond. I trust her. I have been seeing her for over 10 years....
About Dr. Saadiah Ahmed, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1649486044
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.