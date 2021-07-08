Dr. Saadiq El-Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saadiq El-Amin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They completed their fellowship with Shoulder and Sports Medicine Fellowship, Hospital For Special Surgery, New York Presbyterian Hospital, Weil Cornell Medical College
El-Amin Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Institute2505 Newpoint Pkwy Ste 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 Directions (678) 257-7078Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Coming out of town because of his excellent care that was referred to me by another one of his patients. His staff, especially Cassidy, were wonderful in working with me. This Doctor really knows how to perform an in depth assessment, leading to a very successful surgery. When you chose Dr. El-Amin you are choosing the best in Excellence. His personality is so welcoming, which fits his professional mannerism. This is a medical team I know I will have the pleasure to work with and refer others in the future.
- Shoulder and Sports Medicine Fellowship, Hospital For Special Surgery, New York Presbyterian Hospital, Weil Cornell Medical College
- University Of Virginia Health Science Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. El-Amin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Amin has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Amin.
