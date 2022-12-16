Overview of Dr. Saaket Gupta, MD

Dr. Saaket Gupta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Niskayuna Internal Medicine, Community Care Physicians in Niskayuna, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.