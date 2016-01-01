Dr. Saakshi Khattri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khattri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saakshi Khattri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Saakshi Khattri, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.
Mount Sinai Dermatology Associates5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-9728Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1265677033
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Dermatology
