Overview of Dr. Saakshi Khattri, MD

Dr. Saakshi Khattri, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Khattri works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.