Dr. Saakshi Khattri, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Saakshi Khattri, MD

Dr. Saakshi Khattri, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.

Dr. Khattri works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khattri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Dermatology Associates
    5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 (212) 241-9728
    Monday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Morningside
  • Mount Sinai Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Khattri's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Khattri

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Saakshi Khattri, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265677033
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saakshi Khattri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khattri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khattri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khattri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khattri works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Khattri’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khattri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khattri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khattri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khattri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

