Overview

Dr. Saakwa Mante, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ghana, Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes and Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Mante works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND with other offices in Detroit Lakes, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Asthma and All Types of Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.