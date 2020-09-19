See All Otolaryngologists in Marlton, NJ
Dr. Saba Aftab, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Saba Aftab, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Aftab works at Advocare ENT Specialty Center in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Advocare ENT Specialty Care
    406 Lippincott Dr Ste F, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 435-9100

Vertigo
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Sep 19, 2020
    If I could have Dr. Aftab as my Primary Care Physician- it would be the best thing ever! However, I've been blessed to have her as my ENT. I'm new to the area and didn't have a specialist in NJ. I was experiencing very challenging health issues and was dealing with some pretty scary stuff. I felt heard, supported and most of all safe. Her professionalism and caring style of treatment were outstanding. Her staff treated me like a VIP. Dr. Aftab made me feel like I was her number one patient. I had some tests that I was taking after our appointment and she made it a point to follow up to review the results with me from an ENT perspective. I can't say enough about Dr. Aftab. She's embodies what quality health care should feel like.
    JC — Sep 19, 2020
    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760674287
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saba Aftab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aftab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aftab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aftab works at Advocare ENT Specialty Center in Marlton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Aftab’s profile.

    Dr. Aftab has seen patients for Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aftab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Aftab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aftab.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aftab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aftab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

