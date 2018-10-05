Overview of Dr. Saba Baig, MD

Dr. Saba Baig, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from Sawai Mansingh Medical College, Jaipur and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Baig works at ATHAR BAIG MD PC in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.