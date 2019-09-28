Dr. Saba Darda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saba Darda, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Saba Darda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Ascension Providence Hospital Cardiology22250 Providence Dr Ste 705, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 552-9858
Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-5955
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I met Dr. Darda at my hospital bedside after a heat attack. Over the last 2 years I’ve gained a high level of confidence in her abilities. She is no nonsense, through, and caring doctor. I would recommend her to anyone with a heart condition or concern. I’m not going anywhere. She’s my Cardiologist!
- Cardiology
- English
- 1427171321
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
