Dr. Saba Khan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Dr. Saba Khan Rheumatology in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.