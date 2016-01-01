Dr. Saba Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saba Khan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 981-3680
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3680Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pm
AMITA Health Medical Group Vein Clinic Elk Grove Village955 Beisner Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 640-5666Monday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pm
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Interventional Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1922024868
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
