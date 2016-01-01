Overview

Dr. Saba Khan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Khan works at AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Hoffman Estates in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.