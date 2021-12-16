Overview

Dr. Saba Lahsaei, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.



Dr. Lahsaei works at NorthBay Health Heart & Vascular in Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.