Dr. Saba Lahsaei, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Saba Lahsaei, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.

Dr. Lahsaei works at NorthBay Health Heart & Vascular in Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthBay Health Heart & Vascular - Fairfield
    NorthBay Health Heart & Vascular - Fairfield
1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 120, Fairfield, CA 94533

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
  • Northbay Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 16, 2021
    Dr. Lahsaei at North Bay Medical Center was recommended to me, because of his success with the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), as well as the Center's 'state-of-the-art' TAVR facility. After meeting with Dr. Lahsaei, Coordinator Brittany set-up meetings with the "cardiac team", as well as, the tests and scans which ensured the procedure would be successful. The precision with which the team of doctors, nurses and techs moved, made it clear that they knew what they were doing. Although I was put in a semi-sleep, I remember Dr. Lahsaei saying, "the valve is in". Thank you, for giving gave me a 'new lease on life'. I am very grateful to this doctor and the Center's staff.
    New Lease On Life — Dec 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Saba Lahsaei, MD
    About Dr. Saba Lahsaei, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205141322
    Education & Certifications

    • SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
