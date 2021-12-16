Dr. Saba Lahsaei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lahsaei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saba Lahsaei, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Saba Lahsaei, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.
Dr. Lahsaei works at
NorthBay Health Heart & Vascular - Fairfield1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 120, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Lahsaei at North Bay Medical Center was recommended to me, because of his success with the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), as well as the Center’s ‘state-of-the-art’ TAVR facility. After meeting with Dr. Lahsaei, Coordinator Brittany set-up meetings with the “cardiac team”, as well as, the tests and scans which ensured the procedure would be successful. The precision with which the team of doctors, nurses and techs moved, made it clear that they knew what they were doing. Although I was put in a semi-sleep, I remember Dr. Lahsaei saying, “the valve is in”. Thank you, for giving gave me a ‘new lease on life’. I am very grateful to this doctor and the Center’s staff.
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1205141322
- SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lahsaei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lahsaei using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lahsaei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lahsaei works at
Dr. Lahsaei has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lahsaei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
