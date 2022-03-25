See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Saba Mansoor, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Saba Mansoor, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    8800 E Raintree Dr Ste 155, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 609-0001
  2. 2
    14301 N 87th St Ste 112, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews
Mar 25, 2022
Dr. Mansoor came highly recommended to me from my Dr in NYC. I have been her patient for 9 years and she's been very instrumental in keeping my anxiety under control. She is very professional and has worked with me through various medications. Her admin Jenny is wonderful and the office is very nice. I've referred a few people to her and all had a very positive experience and still see her. Just remember she's a psychiatrist and not there to be a therapist.
KOL — Mar 25, 2022
About Dr. Saba Mansoor, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1740285477
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Baylor College Med
Residency
  • Henry Ford
Medical Education
  • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Saba Mansoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mansoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansoor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansoor.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

