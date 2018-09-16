Dr. Saba Samee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saba Samee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saba Samee, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED.
Dr. Samee works at
Locations
1
Alexandria & Clinton Allergy Associates, P.C.7906 Andrus Rd Ste 7, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 360-8881
2
Alexandria & Clinton Allergy Associates, P.C.9015 Woodyard Rd Ste 209, Clinton, MD 20735 Directions (301) 868-9313
3
Alexandria & Clinton Allergy Associates, P.C.11350 Pembrooke Sq Ste 304, Waldorf, MD 20603 Directions (703) 360-8881
4
Alexandris & Clinton Allergy Associates11340 Pembrooke Sq Ste G213, Waldorf, MD 20603 Directions (301) 893-0083
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve received care from Dr. Samee’s team in Alexandria and Clinton. I have multiple autoimmune diseases and Dr. Samee’s attention to detail and knowledge in her field has been a tremendous blessing in my health care. I highly recommend this practice at either location.
About Dr. Saba Samee, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1063495695
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Mc
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samee accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samee has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Samee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samee.
