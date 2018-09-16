See All Allergists & Immunologists in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Saba Samee, MD

Allergy & Immunology
2.8 (25)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Saba Samee, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED.

Dr. Samee works at Alexandria & Clinton Allergy Associates in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Clinton, MD and Waldorf, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alexandria & Clinton Allergy Associates, P.C.
    7906 Andrus Rd Ste 7, Alexandria, VA 22306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 360-8881
  2. 2
    Alexandria & Clinton Allergy Associates, P.C.
    9015 Woodyard Rd Ste 209, Clinton, MD 20735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 868-9313
  3. 3
    Alexandria & Clinton Allergy Associates, P.C.
    11350 Pembrooke Sq Ste 304, Waldorf, MD 20603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 360-8881
  4. 4
    Alexandris & Clinton Allergy Associates
    11340 Pembrooke Sq Ste G213, Waldorf, MD 20603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 893-0083

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Nickel Contact Allergy Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sulfonamide Allergy Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Sep 16, 2018
    I’ve received care from Dr. Samee’s team in Alexandria and Clinton. I have multiple autoimmune diseases and Dr. Samee’s attention to detail and knowledge in her field has been a tremendous blessing in my health care. I highly recommend this practice at either location.
    Amina Assaadi in Upper Marlboro, MD — Sep 16, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Saba Samee, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Saba Samee, MD.

    About Dr. Saba Samee, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063495695
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Virginia
    • Johns Hopkins Bayview Mc
    • HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
