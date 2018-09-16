Overview

Dr. Saba Samee, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED.



Dr. Samee works at Alexandria & Clinton Allergy Associates in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Clinton, MD and Waldorf, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.