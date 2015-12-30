Dr. Saba Sharif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saba Sharif, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Saba Sharif, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Dr. Sharif works at
Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center19465 Deerfield Ave Ste 101, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 726-9720
BCHP Newburgh Specialty Office266 North St Ste B, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (914) 493-7585
Valley Obstetrics and Gynecology PC1 Webster Ave Ste 300, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (914) 493-7585
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Outstanding medical professional! Spent about an hour with me as I have an undiagnosed and difficult current medical issues. She never made me feel rushed and was well versed in all aspects of medicine not only allergy medicine. She even had gone over my documentation and labs from other physicians prior to my appointment to gain the best possible approach to my care. Highly recommend Dr. Sharif she is physician that is hard to come by these days!
- Allergy & Immunology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1659558203
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
