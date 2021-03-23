Dr. Saba Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saba Syed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Saba Syed, MD
Dr. Saba Syed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St. Christopher IMD College of Medicine.
Dr. Syed's Office Locations
Saba Syed MD333 S Wabash Ave Ste 2700, Chicago, IL 60604 Directions (312) 519-3907Monday12:30pm - 7:00pmTuesday12:30pm - 7:00pmWednesday12:30pm - 7:00pmThursday12:30pm - 7:00pmFriday12:30pm - 5:00pmSaturday12:30pm - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Saba is amazing! I switched insurance and I'm seriously thinking about paying out of pocket to go back to her. She was the only psychiatrist that really listened to me. Most want to just throw meds at you and call it a day but she understood my concerns and trusted that I know my body. She is wonderful.
About Dr. Saba Syed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Kashmiri
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Carilion Clinic - Virginia Tech Carilion SOM
- St. Christopher IMD College of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed speaks Kashmiri.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.