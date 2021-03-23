See All Psychiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Saba Syed, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (8)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Saba Syed, MD

Dr. Saba Syed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St. Christopher IMD College of Medicine.

Dr. Syed works at Saba Syed, MD, SC in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Syed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saba Syed MD
    333 S Wabash Ave Ste 2700, Chicago, IL 60604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 519-3907
    Monday
    12:30pm - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:30pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:30pm - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    12:30pm - 7:00pm
    Friday
    12:30pm - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    12:30pm - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 23, 2021
    Saba is amazing! I switched insurance and I'm seriously thinking about paying out of pocket to go back to her. She was the only psychiatrist that really listened to me. Most want to just throw meds at you and call it a day but she understood my concerns and trusted that I know my body. She is wonderful.
    Sarah — Mar 23, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Saba Syed, MD
    About Dr. Saba Syed, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Kashmiri
    • 1609193804
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    • Carilion Clinic - Virginia Tech Carilion SOM
    • St. Christopher IMD College of Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins University
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saba Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Syed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Syed accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

