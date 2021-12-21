Dr. Ziaee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saba Ziaee, MD
Overview of Dr. Saba Ziaee, MD
Dr. Saba Ziaee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ziaee works at
Dr. Ziaee's Office Locations
Northern California Arthrts Ctr120 La Casa Via Ste 204, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 210-1050Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. She is knowledgeable, caring, patient. I am a retired internist and I would be happy if all my doctors were like her.
About Dr. Saba Ziaee, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1396004107
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Ziaee has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ziaee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziaee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziaee.
