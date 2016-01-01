Dr. Alvi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabaa Alvi, MD
Overview of Dr. Sabaa Alvi, MD
Dr. Sabaa Alvi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.
Dr. Alvi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Alvi's Office Locations
-
1
Miami Beach Community Health Center11645 Biscayne Blvd Ste 207, Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 538-8835Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
National Health Laboratories Inc710 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions (305) 538-8835Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alvi?
About Dr. Sabaa Alvi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1689015547
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvi works at
Dr. Alvi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.