Dr. Chammas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabah Chammas, MD
Overview of Dr. Sabah Chammas, MD
Dr. Sabah Chammas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oceanside, CA.
Dr. Chammas works at
Dr. Chammas' Office Locations
Tri City Medical Center4002 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 940-7397
Psychiatric Centers At San Diego6153 Fairmount Ave Ste 140, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 528-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sabah Chammas, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1457307530
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chammas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chammas works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chammas. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chammas.
