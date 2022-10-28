See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Ashburn, VA
Dr. Sabah Hadi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sabah Hadi, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.3 (39)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sabah Hadi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Hadi works at Tms Neurohealth Centers Ashburn LLC in Ashburn, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Tms Neurohealth Centers Ashburn LLC
    44355 Premier Plz Ste 120, Ashburn, VA 20147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 723-5993

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hadi?

    Oct 28, 2022
    Good doctor, available when needed, flexible with scheduling , knowledgeable, compassionate, goes above and beyond to help, highly recommend.
    Sarah — Oct 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sabah Hadi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sabah Hadi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hadi to family and friends

    Dr. Hadi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hadi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sabah Hadi, MD.

    About Dr. Sabah Hadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396818803
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Chicago Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sabah Hadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hadi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hadi works at Tms Neurohealth Centers Ashburn LLC in Ashburn, VA. View the full address on Dr. Hadi’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sabah Hadi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.