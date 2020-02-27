See All General Surgeons in Cary, NC
Dr. Sabah Hamad, MD

General Surgery
3.0 (29)
Map Pin Small Cary, NC
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sabah Hamad, MD

Dr. Sabah Hamad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Hamad works at Advanced Surgical Associates in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lump, Breast Cancer and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hamad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Surgical Associates PA
    530 New Waverly Pl Ste 304, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 851-9193
  2. 2
    Wakemed Cary Hospital
    1900 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 851-9193
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wakemed Cary Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Lump
Breast Cancer
Lumpectomy
Breast Lump
Breast Cancer
Lumpectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Sabah Hamad, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1285634600
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • East Carolina University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sabah Hamad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamad works at Advanced Surgical Associates in Cary, NC. View the full address on Dr. Hamad’s profile.

    Dr. Hamad has seen patients for Breast Lump, Breast Cancer and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

