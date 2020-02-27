Dr. Sabah Hamad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabah Hamad, MD
Overview of Dr. Sabah Hamad, MD
Dr. Sabah Hamad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Hamad works at
Dr. Hamad's Office Locations
Advanced Surgical Associates PA530 New Waverly Pl Ste 304, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 851-9193
Wakemed Cary Hospital1900 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 851-9193Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamad?
I Absolutely love Dr. Hamad! She is very caring, professional and extremely skilled at what she does. She never leaves a stone unturned. Dr. Hamad tells you the truth about your diagnosis. She doesn’t sugarcoat anything, but that’s one of the things I like and trust about her. She deserves five stars on all of these reviews
About Dr. Sabah Hamad, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1285634600
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamad has seen patients for Breast Lump, Breast Cancer and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hamad speaks Portuguese.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.