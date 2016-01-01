See All Psychiatrists in Euless, TX
Dr. Sabahat Faheem, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Euless, TX
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sabahat Faheem, MD

Dr. Sabahat Faheem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Euless, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah College Of Medicine.

They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Faheem's Office Locations

  1. 1
    509 Westpark Way Ste 110, Euless, TX 76040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 571-3800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dementia or Depression Screening
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Group Psychotherapy
Homicidal Ideation
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Anorexia
Autism
Behavior Therapy
Binge Eating Disorder
Cocaine Addiction
Cognitive Function Testing
Combination Drug Dependence
Conversion Disorder
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Family Psychotherapy
Mania
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Personality Disorders
Phobia
Psychosis
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Sabahat Faheem, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    • 1497812549
    Education & Certifications

    • Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn
    • Fatima Jinnah College Of Medicine
    • Lahore College For Woman
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sabahat Faheem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faheem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faheem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faheem has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faheem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Faheem has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faheem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faheem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faheem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

