Overview of Dr. Sabahat Faheem, MD

Dr. Sabahat Faheem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Euless, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah College Of Medicine.



They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.