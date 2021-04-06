Dr. Sabanayagam Thangam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thangam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabanayagam Thangam, MD
Overview
Dr. Sabanayagam Thangam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They completed their residency with Chicago Medical School
Dr. Thangam works at
Locations
-
1
Heart and Vein Center533 Medical Oaks Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 588-8497Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thangam?
The doctor was patient and explained the tests done by previous cardiologist very clearly. He is willing to confer with surgeon if I need foot surgery in future. Staff was helpful and friendly. I am satisfied with his care and will continue to see him in future.
About Dr. Sabanayagam Thangam, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1881625028
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Medical School
- Government Of India Medical Services
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thangam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thangam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thangam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thangam works at
Dr. Thangam has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thangam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thangam speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thangam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thangam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thangam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thangam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.