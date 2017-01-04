Overview

Dr. Sabas Abuabara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Abuabara works at SABAS ABUABARA MD PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.