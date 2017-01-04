Dr. Sabas Abuabara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abuabara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabas Abuabara, MD
Overview
Dr. Sabas Abuabara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Abuabara works at
Locations
-
1
Sabas Abuabara MD PA730 N Main Ave Ste 704, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 271-0264
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abuabara?
Very knowledgeable & experienced. Excellent bedside manner. The wait for appointments was sometimes long but I have experienced that with other surgeons as well. Highly recommended..
About Dr. Sabas Abuabara, MD
- General Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568445351
Education & Certifications
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abuabara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abuabara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abuabara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abuabara works at
Dr. Abuabara has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abuabara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abuabara speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Abuabara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abuabara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abuabara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abuabara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.