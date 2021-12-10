Dr. Sabatino Bianco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bianco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabatino Bianco, MD
Dr. Sabatino Bianco, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical Arts Hospital and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Bianco Brain & Spine LLC1001 N Waldrop Dr Ste 403, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (903) 258-7347
Bianco Brain & Spine2705 W Arkansas Ln, Arlington, TX 76016 Directions (817) 701-4253
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Arts Hospital
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
It has now been over 5 years since major back surgery, performed by Dr. Bianco. I had been through severe back pain over 20 years, scores of doctors, pain pills, chiropractors, back massages, etc. Performed serious physical workouts trying to get relief, but pain became progressively worse. Finally, saw Dr. Bianco, who had to remove 4 discs, realign my lower back vertebrae, and enlarge the passages for both sciatic nerves. Comparing before and after, I still have some tightness on my right lower back, but the difference is like night to day. I have gone from almost in a wheel chair to virtually no pain, and able to work now without stopping every 10 to 15 minutes. After the 7+ hours of surgery, Dr Bianco's aide informed me that they now knew how I stayed minimally functional...he said I had the strongest back muscles of anyone they had ever performed surgery on.
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Italian
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bianco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bianco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bianco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bianco has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bianco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bianco speaks Italian.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Bianco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bianco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bianco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bianco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.