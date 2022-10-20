Dr. Sabeeh Din, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Din is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabeeh Din, MD
Dr. Sabeeh Din, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.
Bay Area Kidney Disease Physicians614 Furman Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 268-6346
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nephrology
- English
- University Of New Mexico
- Texas Tech University
- Harbor Hospital Center
- King Edward Medical College
Dr. Din has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Din accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Din has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Din has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Din on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Din. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Din.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Din, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Din appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.