Overview of Dr. Sabeen Lulu, MD

Dr. Sabeen Lulu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DUBAI MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR GIRLS and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Dr. Lulu works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.