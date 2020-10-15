Overview of Dr. Sabeen Najam, MD

Dr. Sabeen Najam, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Najam works at Houston Rheumatology Center in Baytown, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.