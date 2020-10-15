Dr. Sabeen Najam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabeen Najam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sabeen Najam, MD
Dr. Sabeen Najam, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Najam works at
Dr. Najam's Office Locations
Baytown Office1610 W Baker Rd Ste C, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 422-7179
Sugar Land Office17510 W Grand Pkwy S, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 422-7179
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Really I don't know how anyone can give Dr. Najam and her staff a bad review. Everyone was so nice and patient with me before my first apt. I am very hard to get ahold of I work 6 to 6 with little time for breaks usually. They were very nice and respectful and the Dr herself is so sweet and respectful and caring. I am happy i chose this place. I am glad Dr Najam and her team are part of my health team.
About Dr. Sabeen Najam, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1124222708
Education & Certifications
- UTMB-Galvstn
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- UTMB
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Najam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Najam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Najam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Najam works at
Dr. Najam has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Najam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Najam speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Najam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Najam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Najam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.